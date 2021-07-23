Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Receives Heartwarming Tribute From Former Guest Host Buzzy Cohen on Would-Be 81st Birthday

By John Jamison
 10 days ago
Late Alex Trebek will forever be the face of “Jeopardy!” His poise and professionalism as the host of the long-running game show have resulted in countless honors over the years. From government recognition, being named an officer of the Order of Canada, to the praise of his former contestants-turned-hosts, Trebek earned it all over the course of his legendary career.

Former Tournament of Champions winner and recent guest host Buzzy Cohen took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the “Jeopardy!” host’s would-be 81st birthday. First appearing on the game show in 2016, it quickly became clear that Cohen was on his way to becoming an all-time personality. In 2017, he won $250,000 after taking home the Tournament of Champions title.

And that’s precisely when he won Alex Trebek over. Unbeknownst to the longtime host, Cohen and his competitors collaborated on their intros to put a smile on their beloved host’s face.

“When Austin and Allen and I had decided to do our coordinated intros we didn’t tell anybody and after we did it Alex came out and joined in. It was so special to have that moment,” Cohen told “Jeopardy!” ahead of his own stint hosting the Tournament of Champions.

Now, Buzzy Cohen is wishing the late Alex Trebek a happy birthday. And it’s safe to say he speaks for pretty much everyone with his sentiment.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To The Touching Tribute

For all of their passion, at the root of every “Jeopardy!” fan is a longing for Alex Trebek to return. Barring a miracle, that’s not going to happen. But there is strength in numbers. And Buzzy Cohen’s Twitter followers offered their own words of solidarity.

“Yes, there will be no host like Alex. However, he would applaud each of the guest hosts on Jeopardy. Hats off to the production staff that supports each of the hosts,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Mascara running. Although I never made it to the stage Alex was in my home for as long as I can remember. He seemed like family, since all my families stopped what we were doing and played jeopardy with the contestants,” another added.

“You’re lucky to have a photograph like this…of course, so was Alex. I also hope you will and want to host the show,” a fan said of Buzzy.

Buzzy Cohen’s Chances Of Becoming The Game Show’s Permanent Host

When Buzzy Cohen walked the “Jeopardy!” stage as a contestant, he cracked jokes with Alex, saying that he’d, one day, have his job.

The comments proved accurate as Cohen took his two-week turn behind the podium during the prestigious Tournament of Champions. Unfortunately, taking the job meant that Cohen would forfeit any potential competition on the show in the future.

That means any hope “Jeopardy!” fans have of spending much time with Cohen again has to be in the form of him hosting. In fact, fans have been all over social media since he first made his appearance, begging the show to make him the permanent host. Of course, the same has been done for the likes of Ken Jennings, LeVar Burton, and Aaron Rodgers. So only time will tell.

