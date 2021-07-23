Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Man finds Ardmore soldier’s WWII dog tag in Italy, sends home

By Caroline Cluiss
KXII.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A dog tag lost nearly 80 years ago in Italy during World War II has made its way back home to Ardmore. JUst under the surface of the Italian town of Pisa lie mementos of war - glasses, coins, pins, and dogtags. Davide Fezzouglio And his...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Tags#Wwii#Ardmore#Italian#The Wwii Tuscany Hunters#The Red Bulls#The Liberation Of Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
World War II
Related
Jackson County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

A Soldier is Coming Home

US Army Infantryman, Berton J McQueen, to return home to Jackson County after 77 years. On a cold day in late November, 1944 in the mountains of France, near the German border a young man’s dying breath rose into the heavens. His name was Berton J. McQueen. He was only 20 years old. He was a Private First Class US Army Infantry. It was WWII. He was over 4000 miles from his Wind Cave Kentucky home, where his mother waited for word of him. She had already received 2 telegrams that year, one in March and one in September, to inform her that he had been wounded in action. Neither wound was life threatening, though both earned him a Purple Heart. He was returned to active duty each time to rejoin the fighting.
Chester, OHThe Daily Sentinel

WWII soldier’s medals displayed

CHESTER — The military medals and uniform belonging to World War II soldier Army PFC James Wilmer White are now on display at the Chester Courthouse. The family of PFC White — who was killed in action in World War II — donated the items to be displayed at the Chester Courthouse. The display was opened last week with the Meigs County Commissioners holding their weekly meeting there to acknowledge the donation and display.
Illinois StateWAND TV

Illinois WWII soldier's remains identified; hometown burial planned in Plainfield

WASHINGTON (WAND) - The remains of a World War II soldier from Illinois have been identified following DNA testing. Army Tech. Sgt. Arthur W. Countryman, 37, was killed in November 1944 when he was assigned to Company F, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was part of a battle with German forces near Hurtgen, Germany in the Hurtgen Forest, and he was reportedly killed in action on Nov. 20.
Texas StateKFDM-TV

Texas soldier killed in World War II identified 78 years later

Press Release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA):. Tech. Sgt. Norris was accounted for back in January, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, which is why this release is going out now. July 30, 2021. WASHINGTON—The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today...
Bay View, MIbayviewcompass.com

Artifact Honors Bay View’s Little Italy WWII Veterans

When Garibaldi Society member Paul Troglia went into the basement office of Club Garibaldi to look at a malfunctioning dehumidifier, he found a poster rolled up on the floor. Upon unrolling the crackled, damp, musty document, he discovered an honor roll of Bay View’s Italian Americans who joined the armed forces at the dawn of World War II.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Veteran reunited with lost dog tags after 54 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “It’s just kind of amazing after all these years,” said Dennis Kostendader, a Vietnam War veteran. But amazing only begins to describe the feeling for Kostendader. For the first time in 54 years, he is proudly wearing his military dog tags around his neck.
Militaryhumphreydemocrat.com

Locals pay respect as soldier goes home

Members of the Humphrey American Legion Post 80 and citizens greeted U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Louis Tushla Friday afternoon. The remains of Tushla were led home starting Thursday with a procession departing from Ouffut Airforce Base at noon. It traveled through Fremont, Columbus, Humphrey, Norfolk and O’Neil. To read...
Hamilton, MTNBCMontana

Remains of WWII hero coming home August 14th

HAMILTON, Mont. — After almost 80-years, the remains of a WWII hero from Hamilton are finally coming home. United States Army Private Wayne Evans will be laid to rest next to his parents in a graveside service at Riverview Cemetery on August 14th. Private Evans was 21-years-old when he died...
Militarytheloopnewspaper.com

Todd Lander – With the Elite 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam

WARNING: This article contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised. (Note: This is the 19th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) Born on Dec. 21, 1947, in Red Bluff, California, Todd was the eldest of six children. His father, from...
SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Filler finds her roots in Italy

When Giu–seppe Baldasari left Fano, Italy, for America in 1926 and then brought his wife, Lena, over in 1930, they hoped of a better future though neither knew the language. Everything happened as they dreamed, and this week the story comes full circle. Their great-granddaughter Andrea Filler, 28, will represent...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Celebrates Overhaul of Historic Chapel

The Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie celebrated the overhaul of its historic chapel during a rededication ceremony Wednesday morning. People involved with the project brought the chapel, which was built in 1886, back its original look. Some of the features include new flooring and refurbished pews. There are...
Pennsylvania Stateyourerie

Chapel at Pa. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home to be rededicated on Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home will conduct a special ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to rededicate its historic chapel. Those in attendance will include Major General Mark J. Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Brigadier General Maureen Weigl, the Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, along with numerous elected officials and local dignitaries.
Cambridge, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Cambridge to be WWII crash boat's home port

CAMBRIDGE — The last remaining World War II crash rescue boat has made Cambridge its permanent home port, according to a recent statement from the organization dedicated to caring for and promoting the vessel. The US Army Air Corps P-520 was designed to rescue downed aviators, and came to Cambridge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy