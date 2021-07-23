Man finds Ardmore soldier’s WWII dog tag in Italy, sends home

US Army Infantryman, Berton J McQueen, to return home to Jackson County after 77 years. On a cold day in late November, 1944 in the mountains of France, near the German border a young man’s dying breath rose into the heavens. His name was Berton J. McQueen. He was only 20 years old. He was a Private First Class US Army Infantry. It was WWII. He was over 4000 miles from his Wind Cave Kentucky home, where his mother waited for word of him. She had already received 2 telegrams that year, one in March and one in September, to inform her that he had been wounded in action. Neither wound was life threatening, though both earned him a Purple Heart. He was returned to active duty each time to rejoin the fighting.