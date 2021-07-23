7 Cheap Value Stock Plays for August

Crypto prices might be in a bit of a slump right now, but that doesn’t seem to have any affect on how investors and companies alike perceive the future of digitized assets. In fact, the commodification of crypto and blockchain products is now ramping up further. As such, the stock market is preparing to accommodate a host of new stocks that deal in crypto. And now, one existing stock is releasing its product after hitting the trading floor. Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) is preparing to be the second publicly traded crypto exchange in the U.S., and NSAV stock is soaring on the announcement.