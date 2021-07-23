Michael Che's Heartwarming Take On The Relationship Between Comedy And Food

Take a comedian like Saturday Night Live co-head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che, who has made no bones about the fact that when it comes to comedy there's pretty much no such thing as "taboo" topics. Basically, that once you start picking and choosing who or what can or cannot be the subject of a joke you begin a quick slide down a slippery slope to having "thought police" monitoring everything. Now combine that with four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who withdrew from the first round of the team gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health (with the team going on to win the Silver medal). We're guessing you can figure out where things are about to get ugly, right?