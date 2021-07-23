Cancel
Michael Che's Heartwarming Take On The Relationship Between Comedy And Food

By Kate Hagan Gallup
First We Feast is the creator of the YouTube streaming sensation "Hot Ones" which features big-time celebrities and big-time heat — in the form of hot sauce, that is (via ABC). In what turns out to be an episode full of laughs, you might be crying happy tears by the end as host Sean Evans presents celebrity guest and comedian Michael Che with a quote, "Humor and food are two things rich in a poor community" (via YouTube).

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
Michael Che
The Reason Viewers Were Stunned By Lorde's Hot Ones Episode

Sean Evans and his First We Feast series, "Hot Ones," is the type of show that celebrity chefs like Andrew Zimmern make overtures to be a guest on, and the likes of Chrissy Teigen end up in a hospital with some serious acid reflux. If you are not familiar with the show, it is branded as a show of "hot questions and hotter wings." Each guest grazes on 10 wings, dousing each wing with hot sauce as they answer questions. Each new hot sauce increases the heat, creating a cumulative 5-alarm fire in the guest's mouth and leading them to reach for a glass of milk to help quell the flame. It's always fun to watch.

