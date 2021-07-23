Michael Che's Heartwarming Take On The Relationship Between Comedy And Food
First We Feast is the creator of the YouTube streaming sensation "Hot Ones" which features big-time celebrities and big-time heat — in the form of hot sauce, that is (via ABC). In what turns out to be an episode full of laughs, you might be crying happy tears by the end as host Sean Evans presents celebrity guest and comedian Michael Che with a quote, "Humor and food are two things rich in a poor community" (via YouTube).www.mashed.com
Comments / 0