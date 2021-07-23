Cancel
First Lady Jill Biden, 70, Looks Gorgeous In Pretty Polka Dot Dress For The Olympics Opening Ceremony

By James Crowley
Jill Biden was one of many world leaders who were greeted by Japanese Emperor Naruhito before the Olympics’ opening ceremony kicked off.

Let the games begin! First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, 70, was absolutely stunning when she met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito, 61, right before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday July 23. She sported a white dress with polka dots and black high-heels. The first lady also accessorized with pearl necklaces and bracelets as she went with other world leaders for the friendly meeting. Besides her beautiful outfit, she also showed off her pride for Team USA by wearing a navy blue face mask with the American flag on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RZNl_0b5iu1j200
Jill Biden wears a polka dot dress on her way to the Olympics opening ceremony. (Dylan Martinez/AP/Shutterstock)

The first lady was on her first international trip without her husband, President Joe Biden, 78, since he was inaugurated in January 2021. She was one of many dignitaries and heads of state that were invited to the Imperial Palace ahead of the games, including Monaco’s Prince Albert and French President Emmanuel Macron. She also attended the opening ceremony. Besides meeting with world leaders, Jill also had virtual meetings with athletes on Friday, including the flag-bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez, via People. She praised them for representing the U.S. in the international competition. “I want to thank each person who helped you be here today. Now those years of work, the drive and faith that have kept you going have led you here. Congratulations,” she said.

Besides meeting with world leaders, Jill will hold a watch party at the U.S. embassy for the USA vs. Mexico softball game, which takes place on Saturday July 24 at 1:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time). The first lady will also cheer on the U.S. at various games, according to The Associated Press. On her way over to Tokyo, Jill stopped in Alaska to speak about COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Naruhito is only the most recent world leader that the first lady has met with. The Bidens met with Queen Elizabeth II for tea in June. While in the U.K., Jill also met with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, to visit a school. The two women wore pink outfits, during their first meeting, which consisted of them speaking with students about the importance of education.

