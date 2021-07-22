Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, which reinvented the Man of Steel for a '90s TV audience used to workplace dramas like Moonlighting and Murphy Brown, is set to hit HBO Max in August. Arriving on August 3, the series -- which starred Dean Cain as Clark Kent/Superman and Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane -- ran for 88 episodes over four seasons, from 1993 until 1997. In comics lore, the series is maybe most famous for being the inadvertent cause of the best-selling "The Death of Superman" event, but it was a legitimate ratings hit for a while in its heyday.