The Chicago Cubs will meet the St. Louis Cardinals in the third game of a four-game series from Busch Stadium on Wednesday night. The Cubs were able to even up the series with last night’s 7-6 win over the Cardinals and will look to take a lead in the series with a win tonight. As for the Cardinals, they will need to bounce back after the loss last night and get back to how they played in the first game where they knocked off the Cubs 8-3.