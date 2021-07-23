The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including Olympic-themed cocktails, pizza by the beach, and Taiwanese fruit tea.

Bianchi's Pizza. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.

There are 36 New England athletes on Team USA that are heading to Tokyo for the Olympics, which kicks off with the opening ceremony on Friday. I’m looking forward to tuning in to a couple sports this year — namely, gymnastics, track and field, and swimming — and have plans to watch at least a few events at a bar where we can all get into the Olympic spirit. Enter Precinct Kitchen + Bar, which is offering two specialty cocktails for the occasion: a cherry blossom highball and a Toki old fashioned. The first is a breezy summer sipper, made with Roku gin, cherry blossom tea, Fever Tree sparkling lime, and yuzu soda. For something a little more spirit-forward, opt for the Toki old fashioned, which uses Toki Japanese whiskey, demerara syrup, cherry vanilla bitters, and Angostura.

It’s hard to pick just one dish I’m excited about at A Taste of Ethnic Boston, which returns for its seventh year on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Big Night Live. Roughly a dozen local restaurants are participating, highlighting cuisines that range from Mexican to Caribbean to Southern American. That means you’ll have access to desserts from Sweet Teez Bakery, empanadas from Roslindale’s Las Palmas, jollof rice from Roxbury’s Suya Joint, and wine from the South End’s The Urban Grape — all under one roof. Tickets are $40, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, an organization assisting BIPOC restaurants impacted by COVID-19.

Gilli Rozynek, owner of Kured. – Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Have you heard about Kured? Started by Boston College alum Gilli Rozynek, the quick-service charcuterie store opened in Beacon Hill earlier this summer, serving curated cheese and charcuterie boxes alongside charcuterie cones and sandwiches. Last week, the shop debuted a Brunch Box, which features bagels, croissants, fresh fruit, smoked salmon, Nutella, sausages, cheese, and more. Pop in on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon if you’re craving a smorgasbord of brunch goodies.

It’s back! After temporarily closing its original location in 2018 then reopening in the former Renzo’s space, beloved pizza joint Bianchi has made its permanent home at 381 Revere Beach Blvd., selling slices and 14-inch pizzas. The family-run business has gained a steady following since it first opened in 1952, and the pizza remains as good as ever. If your weekend plans include some beach time (and let’s face it, it’s finally nice outside — we all need a little beach time), stop by for a slice of cheese pizza or load up your pie with jalapeños, black olives, and pepperoni. You can also order food from partner restaurant the Sandbar, including a jumbo shrimp cocktail, tuna melt sandwiches, oysters, and beer, wine, and cocktails.

Earlier this week, I stopped inside Yi Fang, a Taiwanese fruit tea shop that recently opened on Newbury Street. The shop is sparse, with a handful of tables and window seats, but the menu is quite extensive: There are ice teas and tea macchiatos, brown sugar tea lattes and lattes packed with boba pearls and jellies. There’s also an array of fruit teas, which come in flavors like passionfruit green tea and winter melon lemonade, and are topped with slices of fresh fruit. I love the fact that you can customize both the ice levels and amount of sugar that goes into your drink, and while I enjoyed my pearl black tea latte, I’ll be back on a hotter day to try one of the more refreshing fruit tea options.