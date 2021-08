Zak Crawley wants to rediscover his positivity after a difficult year in Test cricket reached a low point with 21 runs in four innings against New Zealand. Crawley appeared to have the world at his feet when he hit a sparkling 267 against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl last August. But since then 12 Test innings – in Sri Lanka and India, then at home against the New Zealanders – have brought him just 123 runs and a lone half-century.