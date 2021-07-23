Cancel
Weekly links July 23: being a good manager means saving a worker from Zoom, environmental RCTs, the Olympics and exercise, and links to last you while we are on break.

By David McKenzie
World Bank Blogs
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article· Global Skills Partnerships in International Migration: The Center for Global Development has a nice new database of legal migration pathways and webpage with examples of different global skill partnership pilot programs. · “The message to managers is often, “Hey, check in with your employees. See if they’re OK. Care...

EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Nature-based solutions in China: Financing “sponge cities” for integrated urban flood management

The recent flood events in China’s Henan Province and parts of Europe are a poignant reminder of the power of water and its devastating impacts. Floods are estimated to have affected more than 2 billion people globally over the past two decades. Such impacts are expected to worsen due to climate change, with an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme whether events. This is particularly true in the urban space, where impermeable land surface reduces infiltration and increases flash flood risks during storm events. The fact that urban populations tend to live closer to rivers, lakes, and coasts also places cities in harm’s way from multiple, interrelated flood risks.
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
The Motley Fool

How Novavax Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could prove to be highly effective against the delta variant. The most likely path to success for Novavax's vaccine in the U.S. market is as a booster shot. Novavax could also have significant opportunities for its vaccine in international markets. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and...
Daily Mail

Experts warn oximeters used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen levels in Covid patients do not work as well with ethnic minorities

Health bodies have warned that oximeters that are used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen in Covid patients do not work as well for ethnic minorities. NHS England and the medical regulator the MHRA said the non-invasive devices can overestimate the amount of oxygen in people with darker skin tones.
Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...

