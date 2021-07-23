Full Psych Sheet Available for Tokyo Olympics; Gold Medals on the Line in 35 Events
Full Psych Sheet Available for Tokyo Olympics; Gold Medals on the Line in 35 Events. The full psych sheet for the swimming competition at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo is now available. The Olympics will feature 35 gold-medal finals in the pool over eight days of action (actually nine days since prelims begin in the evening on Saturday, July 24, and the meet will conclude on the morning of Sunday, August 1). Download the full psych sheet below.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0