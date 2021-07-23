Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Full Psych Sheet Available for Tokyo Olympics; Gold Medals on the Line in 35 Events

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull Psych Sheet Available for Tokyo Olympics; Gold Medals on the Line in 35 Events. The full psych sheet for the swimming competition at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo is now available. The Olympics will feature 35 gold-medal finals in the pool over eight days of action (actually nine days since prelims begin in the evening on Saturday, July 24, and the meet will conclude on the morning of Sunday, August 1). Download the full psych sheet below.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Rylov
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Caeleb Dressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#American#Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The US Sun

What is Caeleb Dressel’s net worth?

THE world's fastest swimmer and a star compared to Michael Phelps will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Caeleb Dressel will look to become just the fourth swimmer in history to win seven medals in a single Olympics when he leads Team USA in the pool. Who...
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
Florida StateTODAY.com

Caeleb Dressel’s family join TODAY live from Florida

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s parents, wife and sisters join TODAY live from Universal Orlando in Florida, where they’re cheering him on as he competes in the Tokyo Olympics. “He’s just a fun-loving goofball,” says Dressel’s wife, Meghan. “His energy is infectious.” She also talks about his Lego hobby.July 28, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy