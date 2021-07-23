Beyond Van Gogh In Detroit Is An Immersive Experience You Should Check Out
My family visited the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit recently, and it is an incredible, immersive experience that everyone should see. I've always been a little intimidated by art exhibits, mostly because I'm not the most artistic person. I never know how long to stand in front of a painting or work of art, and I worry that everyone else can see something I'm missing. Even with all that angst, I knew that I wanted to see the Van Gogh display when it was announced.wcrz.com
