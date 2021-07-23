Cancel
ECB policymakers don’t expect to decide on bond buys in September -sources

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers do not expect to decide on the future of their emergency bond purchase programme in September as there will still be uncertainty over the path of the pandemic at that point, three sources told Reuters. The ECB at its monetary policy meeting on...

