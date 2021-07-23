Upcoming Mount Hope Cemetery Walking Tours In Bangor

Now this is a fun way to spend a rainy Sunday in Bangor!. Flip Flops and Flips describe themselves in an interesting way on their YouTube Channel:. We are a family of resellers that are 100% committed to living this life on our terms. We chose the name Flip Flops and Flips because we wanted a name that would inspire us to reach our goal which is to create a travel based lifestyle where we are in control of our lives. The flip flops are a symbol of that freedom and the flips are how we intend to pay for this lifestyle. We are new to this platform.