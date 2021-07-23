Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Upcoming Mount Hope Cemetery Walking Tours In Bangor

By Kid
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a virtual visit at one of Bangor's most beautiful spots, and get a history lesson while you are it!. This summer, there will be several walking tours through the historic, and iconic, Mount Hope Cemetery. Taking a stroll through Mount Hope is always better in person, but during this event, they will be taking a look around the grounds, and breaking down some of the stories of some of the many notable and interesting stones in the cemetery.

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Walking Tours#Mount Hope#Cdc#House#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
foxbangor.com

Dozens learn about Civil War soldiers buried in Mount Hope Cemetery

BANGOR — Members of the Bangor Historical Society shed a light on some of the people buried in Mount Hope Cemetery. The Bangor Historical Society held its annual Soldier at Rest tour Wednesday, where people would walk around Mount Hope Cemetery learning about some of the civil war soldiers that are buried there.
kentonbee.com

Walking Tours

Sat. 24 Franklin Gulf Country Park — 6-mile walk is presented by Foothills Trail Club. Meet in the parking lot on School Street at the border of Eden and North Collins at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 24. Call 646-5034. sun. 25 Allegany State Park — 10-mile hike is presented by Foothills Trail Club. Meeting place to be announced via email. […]
Cedar Valley Daily Times

History comes to life on Oakwood Cemetery tour

INDEPENDENCE – Though the weather was warm, a slight breeze and patches of shade from mature trees made for a pleasant afternoon for the Buchanan County Historical Society’s fundraiser on Saturday, the Oakwood Cemetery Strolling with the Spirits tour. The large first group of 20 or so learned about some of Independence’s early citizens from guide Cheryl Hand.
mylittlefalls.com

Southside walking tour brought back by popular demand

Newly revised program – Southside Walking Tour VII – Growing Up on the Southside 1957 – 1970. This new walking tour will START and END at the Rotary Park Terminal Building on Southern Ave. This Tour will focus only on the area of the Southside, south of the Mohawk River and Barge Canal. If you took this tour in the past, and you could not finish beyond Casler Street or finished sooner, come hear the stories you missed!
Daily Record

Purple Heart Walking Tour of Lakeside Cemetery slated for Aug. 7

As one of the most recognized medals awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Purple Heart is also the nation’s oldest military award. The Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center invites the community to join them as they highlight some of the local Purple Heart recipients. Participants will need to be able to stand and walk for approximately an hour and a half. This program is free and open to the public but space is limited and registration is required at museum.canoncity.org. Click on events or calendar to register for the event. Register online or contact the museum for more information. This program will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 7.
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY: WALKING TOURS

The Tiverton Historical Society is offering walking tours. in the area at that time. Chace-Cory House parking lot) Fee: $5/person; free for kids 12 & younger.
parsippanyfocus.com

Mount Tabor Porch and Garden Tour

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Historical Society welcomes back visitors for a special, reimagined Covid-safe Tour. The tour will be held on Saturday, September 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Experience the unique qualities of this historic community through its exuberant Victorian gingerbread porches and charming cottage gardens. As...
Lancaster Online

Party like it's 1899: Mount Bethel Cemetery will be the site of Fete en Noir

During the late 19th century and early part of the 20th century, it was normal for people to visit the cemetery bearing not only fresh flowers, but fresh fruit, fresh bread, maybe some wine and perhaps some roast beef sandwiches, too. “In the Victorian era, it was very common to...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Join the Edmonds Cemetery Board for this year’s Walk Back in Time event July 22

After pausing last year’s annual event due to COVID-19, the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery Board is resuming the free Walk Back in Time event on Thursday, July 22 at 1 p.m. This public event will take a look at how the pandemic of 1918 impacted the small community of Edmonds, as told through the lives of five residents buried in the historic cemetery: a mill worker, a newlywed, a farmer, a mother of six, and a Freemason.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Family Takes A Self-Guided Tour Of Stephen King’s Bangor

Now this is a fun way to spend a rainy Sunday in Bangor!. Flip Flops and Flips describe themselves in an interesting way on their YouTube Channel:. We are a family of resellers that are 100% committed to living this life on our terms. We chose the name Flip Flops and Flips because we wanted a name that would inspire us to reach our goal which is to create a travel based lifestyle where we are in control of our lives. The flip flops are a symbol of that freedom and the flips are how we intend to pay for this lifestyle. We are new to this platform.
MPNnow

SHERWOOD IN THE FOREST WITH ROSIE: Beautiful Mount Hope Cemetery

This is a place of peace and beauty. Watch out, you may fall in love if you visit historic Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester. Rosie received an invitation from the Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, and what an opportunity for a personal tour of this place of peace and beauty in the city of Rochester. Fortunately, the invitation also covered her media adviser. Seeing as how she bounded out of the house to chase squirrels and howl at trees, I thought it best to leave her to it and head solo.
Mishawaka, INSouth Bend Tribune

Walking tour of historic Fairview Cemetery scheduled for Saturday

MISHAWAKA — The Mishawaka Historical Museum presents a tour of historic Fairview Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fairview Cemetery, located at the northwest corner of Main Street and Jefferson Boulevard, was established in 1916 and is the burial site of many of Mishawaka’s most prominent citizens from the 20th century.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Cemetery Hosting a Twilight Tour With Live Reenactors This October

If you've ever driven down Highway 41 or Virginia street/Oak Hill Road, chances are you've seen the huge cemetery that is Oak Hill Cemetery & Arboretum. They host many interesting community events, but this one will be one you won't want to miss. I love events that involve history with a little dash of spooky. While this tour won't be Halloweeny, it will have some interesting history and the dash of spooky comes from the fact the tour will be held throughout a cemetery.
hudsontv.com

Walking Tour TONIGHT: Last Battle of the Revolutionary War

Want to learn about the final battle of the Revolutionary War? Are you free tonight? Well, join local historian Michael Maring for another fascinating walking tour. This time the tour will visit the site of the 1780 Battle of Bull’s Ferry, the last Revolutionary War battle in New Jersey. Right here in Hudson County.
Homer, NYlocalsyr.com

HOPE For Bereaved Hosts Remembrance Run & Walk for HOPE

HOPE For Bereaved has been helping Central New Yorkers cope with loss for more than 40 years but the COVID-19 pandemic has really increased their need. The organization is responding to the community by offering even more programs for families who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19, and stretching into new parts of the region. Margie Nye says that the new initiatives are a way to help those cope and grieve during a time when they felt like they couldn’t.
Gillette News Record

Cemetery hosting fourth annual sculpture walk this Saturday

If you walk past the Unity Garden near the entrance of Mount Pisgah Cemetery, you’ll see an elderly woman holding a bag of fruits and vegetables, a slight smirk on her face. “Granny’s Garden” by Lee Leuning is one of eight new sculptures that will be on display at the cemetery for the next year.
wnypapers.com

Mount St. Mary's Hospital sponsors Chalk YOUR Walk Competition

Mount St. Mary's Hospital has once again stepped up to sponsor Lewiston Council on the Arts’ online Chalk YOUR Walk Competition. “We are so proud to support and sponsor our friends at the Lewiston Council on the Arts through the Chalk YOUR Walk Competition,” Mount St. Mary’s Hospital President C.J. Urlaub said. “Our partnership has become such a wonderful tradition, and we are happy to join with our community to support the arts.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy