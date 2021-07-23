Upcoming Mount Hope Cemetery Walking Tours In Bangor
Take a virtual visit at one of Bangor's most beautiful spots, and get a history lesson while you are it!. This summer, there will be several walking tours through the historic, and iconic, Mount Hope Cemetery. Taking a stroll through Mount Hope is always better in person, but during this event, they will be taking a look around the grounds, and breaking down some of the stories of some of the many notable and interesting stones in the cemetery.z1073.com
