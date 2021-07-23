Snell, Profar power Padres to 3-2 victory over Marlins

MIAMI — Jesus Aguilar hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning to lift the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday while backup starting pitcher Braxton Garrett had a career day on the mound. The Marlins are now 42-57 on the season. The Padres are 58-43. Aguilar, with the bases loaded and one out, lined a 92.3-mph sinker from Padres reliever Tim Hill to center field. Magneuris Sierra, pinch-running for Sandy Leon, scored from third. Miguel Rojas, scored from second. Aguilar was thrown out trying to get to second after Padres center fielder Trent Grisham threw to home plate in an attempt to get Rojas out. Aguilar now has 71 RBIs on the season, the most in the National League and the fifth-most in Major League Baseball.