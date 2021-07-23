Jahkil Jackson headlines Chicago’s Young Biz Kid Day
The Hyde Park community recently celebrated its Young Biz Kid Day, which featured a marketplace as part of a national effort to celebrate and support kid-owned businesses. Young Biz Kid Day is an annual, experiential program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses via a community-wide event. The event is held in multiple cities, presented by young entrepreneurs who are making amazing strides in business.chicagocrusader.com
