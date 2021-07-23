Cancel
Chicago, IL

Jahkil Jackson headlines Chicago’s Young Biz Kid Day

By Raymond Ward
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
Cover picture for the articleThe Hyde Park community recently celebrated its Young Biz Kid Day, which featured a marketplace as part of a national effort to celebrate and support kid-owned businesses. Young Biz Kid Day is an annual, experiential program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses via a community-wide event. The event is held in multiple cities, presented by young entrepreneurs who are making amazing strides in business.

