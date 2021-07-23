Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Daily Discovery: SixForty1’s Gonna Keep Pouring ‘Em “All Night”

By Joe Vitagliano
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMxc8_0b5iqiG400

“We write at our best when we’re having fun and not overthinking things,” country duo SixForty1 tells American Songwriter over email. “One of the best words of advice we’ve received since being in Nashville is ‘Do you read a song or listen to it?’”

With a highly intuitive ability to write uber-catchy modern country music, SixForty1 has been putting out effortlessly feel-good tunes since the late 2010s. Now, on July 20, they’re back with a new single, “All Night,” a testament to what they can accomplish when they get in the right headspace.

“At the time, we were wanting something we could listen back to and just feel good,” the band explained. “After our co-writer, Mason Thornley picked up a guitar and started playing the lead hook you hear in the recording, we knew we were onto something special. We wrote and recorded it at our buddy Matt Geroux’s studio—he’s been bringing our songs to life since we moved to town in 2017. We left the room that day with just an acoustic work tape to hold us over until the next week when we were able to go in and actually record it.”

And as a testament to the reverence they have for the “fun” part of their process, the band added: “‘Fun’ fact.. to celebrate cutting vocals, we each grabbed a beer and poured some on the studio floor before hopping in the booth. Seemed appropriate!”

Coming alongside a party-themed music video clad with images and scenes that’ll remind you of what a proper night out looked like before the pandemic, “All Night” really does speak to that “You only have one life” philosophy.

“It’s important to live in the moment,” SixForty1 concluded. “Whether you’re at a party or hangin’ with family and friends, it’s important to take it all in and not take those times for granted. We hope fans enjoy the nostalgic feel and it makes them think of the good times.”

SixForty1’s new single “All Night” is out now—watch the music video for it below:

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

253
Followers
645
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicCMT

Premiere: SixForty1 Releases “All Night” Video

Country duo SixForty1’s Brooks Hoffman and Austin Gee originally met at Murray State in Kentucky, and took their bandname from highway 641. Immediately, they knew their musical goals and songwriting styles meshed well together, and they moved to Nashville in 2018. Their newest track, “All Night,” is filled with a “you only live once” vibe, as they sing of letting go of problems for a little while in favor of pouring more drinks and appreciating the moment you’re in. The members of SixForty1 penned the track with Matt Geroux and Mason Thornley.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

TORRES Swings From Power Lines On ‘Thirstier’

Mackenzie Scott was hungry to go bigger and bolder. Her fifth studio record, Thirstier, out today (July 30), revitalizes the singer-songwriter, known professionally as TORRES. “I was picturing big rooms and amphitheaters and trying to manifest myself in them,” she says. “I was trying to set up my own big stage ─ maybe if the music felt like it belonged on a big stage than I would get to play a big stage.”
MusicStereogum

Sleater-Kinney & Wilco Cover Each Other

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco announced a big North American co-headlining tour last year. And next week, just one little pandemic later, the rescheduled It’s Time tour is finally kicking off. In celebration of that fact, Sleater-Kinney has covered Wilco’s “A Shot In The Arm” and Wilco has covered Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl,” and both covers are being bundled as a 7″ single available exclusively on their upcoming tour. Preview the covers below.
RelationshipsPosted by
American Songwriter

Animal Sun Break A Love Spell With “can you hear the thunder?”

Wish I could break your heart not tear myself apart / It’s your tainted innocence that devours me, sings Steven Blake, a quiver in his voice. On this lyric, Blake’s favorite of the bunch, buried within Animal Sun’s molten “can you hear the thunder?” the band frontman employs such “dark imagery” to mine “the real-world implications of just how attractive a potentially toxic and dangerous personality can be,” he says.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Story Behind the Song: Ashland Craft, ‘Trainwreck’

Ashland Craft's first release after she signed to Big Loud Records in early 2020 was "Trainwreck," a lyrical acknowledgement that she just needs to be alone right now. As she sings in the chorus, "Baby, I'm a trainwreck, a trainwreck / I'm comin' off the line / It's a sure bet you'll get your heart broke every time," she sings in the chorus.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Reveal Second Silk Sonic Song “Skate”

Silk Sonic, the r&b super-duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak shared “Skate,” the second track off their upcoming debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. The pair began teasing the new single on social media days earlier, posting an invitation to a “summertime jam” with an image of an alleyway and a red car, a scene tied to the video for the song, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard and co-directed by Philippe Tayag. The vintage visuals fit the blissed-out funk and soul of Silk Sonic with Mars and .Paak playing drums while women skate around them.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with The Wandering Hearts

We had the pleasure of interviewing The Wandering Hearts over Zoom video!. The Wandering Hearts had already enjoyed the phenomenal experience of recording their second album deep in the Catskills with producers Simone Felice and David Baron, but their adventure would be extended with another remarkable chapter. They met up with the legendary Marty Stuart (a five-time Grammy Award winner and a former member of Johnny Cash’s band) in Nashville, who offered them “Dreams,” a song he had written with his wife, the country star Connie Smith. They then headed to the iconic Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, where he joined the band, playing mandolin and guitar on the record. It was fortunate timing, as COVID-19 halted all international travel just a few days later.
Portland, ORpdxpipeline.com

It’s Gonna Be Okay FREE Monday Night Comedy @ The EastBurn Public House | Hosted by Lewis Sequeira

It’s Gonna Be Okay is a super funny weekly stand-up comedy showcase that has been packing out the basement Tap Room at EastBurn Public House for more than eight years. It’s Gonna Be Okay is and always has been FREE — donations are accepted 🙂 but are not mandatory. That way anybody can come and enjoy the show, because we believe comedy should be accessible to everyone.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

On Bleachers' 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,' Jack Antonoff Strips Down the Grandiosity: Album Review

Late last year, in the video for “Chinatown,” Jack Antonoff drove from New York to New Jersey, cruising down the turnpike with Bruce Springsteen riding shotgun. Last month, in an “Into the Shadow” live performance, the Bleachers frontman and pop producing titan crossed state lines again, this time in a bus with his touring bandmates. In the two videos, Antonoff embodies the conflict at the heart of Bleachers’ third album, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,” navigating the borders of his life — geographic or emotional — and grappling with his pain.
Music985theriver.com

Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam had July’s top Record Store Day album & single

July 17 was the second drop of Record Store Day 2021, and Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam came out on top. Billboard reports that according to MRC Data, the event resulted in 1.14 million U.S. vinyl album sales overall, and the top-selling RSD release was Foo Fighters’ Hail Satin, released under the name The Dee Gees. The project sold 12,000 vinyl LPs, plus another 3,000 downloads when it was made available digitally on July 19.
California StateJamBase

Greensky Bluegrass Debuts New Song ‘Monument’ In California

Greensky Bluegrass debuted a new original song entitled “Monument,” as part of their performance yesterday at Roaring Camp Meadows in Felton, California. Mandolinist Paul Hoffman sang lead on the newest addition to the band’s songbook. Dobro player Anders Beck introduced the song, noting that he recently “read on the internet”...
Musicthepitchkc.com

Jason Mraz on bringing Look For the Good‘s reggae to life

Musician Jason Mraz’s latest album, Look For The Good, saw the singer-songwriter fully embrace the reggae leanings which had popped into his music over the course of his nearly two decade career. Unfortunately, it released dead smack in the middle of a pandemic, meaning his fans haven’t had a chance to hear these songs live.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Parker McCollum Blends Luster with Bluster

Parker McCollum’s good ole boy persona and arched attitude find an ideal mesh in his third outing to date, Gold Chain Cowboy, a set of songs that puts him in firm standing amongst today’s new country elite. Just 29 years old, he already wears enough grit and gravitas on his rolled-up sleeves to suggest he’s ready to tackle life’s challenges even when the odds appear stacked against him. Consequently, the new album retraces the common themes associated with a hard-luck existence— unfaithful lovers, the struggle to maintain an enduring relationship, and, of course, plenty of barroom bravado. It’s hardly surprising that one of the keynote songs is simply titled “Drinkin’.” Given its sway and swagger, it’s really not suitable for describing anything else.

Comments / 0

Community Policy