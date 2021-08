Louis C.K. may have lost his Hollywood clout, but his ability to mine laughs out of seemingly "unjokable" material remains intact. The comedian opened the first of his three-night stint at Acme Comedy Co. on Thursday with a one-hour set in which he riffed on pedophilia, homeless people, 9/11 and other topics most of his peers wouldn't dare touch. He even went after the beloved film "Good Will Hunting."