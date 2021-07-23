Cancel
Check Out The Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom Trailer

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow and then there are times when it feels as though the Transformers franchise is expanding, and then the storylines tend to get mashes together, kind of like we see in this trailer for the Netflix trilogy that’s coming soon to Netflix to complete the War for Cybertron trilogy. The timelines are converging as the Maximals and the Autobots have to combine their forces to defend against the dominant force of the Decepticons and the Predacons, as the Golden Disk has granted Megatron the kind of abilities that give him a definite edge over his opponents. This is the kind of meeting that a lot of fans have been hoping for over the years and it’s bound to be the type of all-out war that is going to settle this chapter in the Transformers legacy and possibly give us a look at what will be coming up in the near future for the franchise since the idea of another live-action movie is something that a lot of fans have been hoping for. Some people have turned away from the Transformers franchise at this time while others have gone full steam ahead and stuck with it. Hopefully what we’ll see is that those who have stuck around will be rewarded with another intense and impressive showing.

www.tvovermind.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Transformers#Cybertron#Kingdom Trailer#Maximals#The Golden Disk#Megatron
