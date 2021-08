As soon as comedian Paula Poundstone picks up the call, there’s a crackling energy on the other end of the line. She imparts a hearty, genuine greeting before launching into a conversation about masks that quickly leads her to wonder if it might be kind for society to start an “Awkward Chin Support Group” now that we’re all feeling so exposed. It’s easy to see how this woman has been charming her fans and relating to live audiences for 40 years. (I also begin to wonder if I should be self-conscious about my chin.)