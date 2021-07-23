Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Join Kellogg Community Credit Union in donating to the Essential Goods Drive, helping neighbors in need

By Jordan Carson
WOOD
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is striving to make a difference by giving back and supporting local homeless shelters in all the communities they serve. During the pandemic, many shelters in West Michigan saw the number of families and individuals seeking assistance nearly double and KCCU is stepping up to help by collecting basic essential items the shelters need. We invite our members and the community to join us!

