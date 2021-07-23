The statistics that show why Adam Peaty is still capable of making a splash

British swimmer Adam Peaty, 26, became a household name when he took gold in the 100 metre breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, beating his own world record in the final to record a time of 57.13 seconds in a triumph for Team GB.He has continued to dominate his discipline ever since and is a world, European and Commonwealth champion with an astonishing 35 gold medals, eight silvers and two bronzes to his name.Prior to the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, Peaty beat his own record again at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea,...