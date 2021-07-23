Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

The statistics that show why Adam Peaty is still capable of making a splash

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimmer Adam Peaty will go into this summer’s delayed Olympics as Great Britain’s strongest gold medal hope after extending his dominance of the breaststroke events. Far from his childhood fear of water – “every time I went to the pool I used to climb up my mum’s arms”, he told swimvortex.com in 2014 – Peaty until recently held the top 20 times in history for the 100 metres breaststroke. He still has 18 times in that bracket, including the top 14.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Arno Kamminga
Person
Ilya Shymanovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Statistics#Olympics#London 2012#Swimvortex Com#Sec#Wr#Dutchman#American#British#Olympians#Commonwealth#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Gold
Country
U.K.
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsTelegraph

Adam Peaty's very un-British domination of a global sport makes him one of our greatest Olympians

With Adam Peaty, a sculpted human torpedo who revels in taking his body to places it was never designed to go, we are watching nothing less than the redefinition of sporting dominance. While his time in winning a second straight Olympic 100 metres breaststroke title, 57.37, fell almost half a second outside his personal best, nobody else in the pool managed to break 58. Here is a figure intent not simply on bestriding his event but on annexing it outright.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The Independent

Who is Adam Peaty? The British swimmer aiming for gold at Tokyo 2020

British swimmer Adam Peaty, 26, became a household name when he took gold in the 100 metre breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, beating his own world record in the final to record a time of 57.13 seconds in a triumph for Team GB.He has continued to dominate his discipline ever since and is a world, European and Commonwealth champion with an astonishing 35 gold medals, eight silvers and two bronzes to his name.Prior to the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, Peaty beat his own record again at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea,...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Team GB swimmers want to make a splash in Tokyo this summer by breaking 1908 medal haul which saw them obtain seven medals... with Adam Peaty leading the charge in the pool

The best display by a British Olympic swimming team came in a 100m outdoor pool on an athletics field in London. Henry Taylor, a cotton mill worker who trained in a canal, was the home hero then, claiming three of his country's four golds at the White City Stadium in a swimsuit made of hand-woven silk.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Nerves of Adam Peaty's family before swim

Adam Peaty's family has described feeling "sick and nervous" ahead of the swimmer's successful defence of his Olympic title. The 26-year-old from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire became Team GB's first gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics. Winning the men's 100m breaststroke meant he also became the first British swimmer to defend...
Swimming & SurfingThe Independent

5 of Britain’s other swimming greats after Adam Peaty makes Olympic history

Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title after powering his way to victory in his beloved 100 metres breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. There is a strong argument to be made that this achievement alone puts Peaty in a bracket of his own among his compatriots, without factoring in the stat he is unbeaten in the distance in major competitions over the distance.
topgear.com

My Life in Cars: Adam Peaty

Team GB’s Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth swimming champ on A45s and AMG GT Rs. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Like any normal kid, when I was 17 I started out with a Renault Clio. Classic. It broke down every single time I wanted to get anywhere in a rush.

Comments / 0

Community Policy