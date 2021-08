ZLaner, Dr Disrespect's regular "Warzone" partner, recently brought his friend back to Twitch in a hilarious way: by dressing up in his signature wig and mustache during a Twitch-sponsored "Call of Duty: Warzone" tournament. However, ZLaner's Dr Disrespect cosplay backfired in a big way. Twitch did not allow ZLaner to participate in the July 20 Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament, even though he didn't technically break any rules. The prevailing theory is that Twitch didn't find ZLaner's cosplay to be all that funny and punished him as a result. After seeing his fellow streamer ejected from the tournament, TSM Viss knew he had to take action.