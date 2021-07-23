Virtue signaling, Jersey style (Opinion)

When you form opinions about other people, what do you take into consideration? Until recently, I felt that I was doing the right thing by disregarding external appearances and prioritizing the inner self: personality, character, words and actions, how one treats oneself and others, etc. I took pride in connecting with people in this fashion because I was able to focus on what I believe matters most about an individual. Today, I think differently. Race has become an external attribute I can no longer afford to look past. The murder of George Floyd, increased violence towards Asian Americans, the capitol insurrection, and the passing of restrictive voting laws which will disproportionately affect minority communities' access to the ballot are but a few of the many events which have moved me towards this change of heart.