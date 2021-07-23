Cancel
Kings To Open Season Oct. 14 Against Vegas at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Kings will open the 2021-22 season by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 14 at Staples Center, the NHL announced today. There will be a pause in the schedule from Feb. 7-22 to accommodate NHL player participation in the Winter Olympics. An agreement or decision on NHL player participation in the Beijing Olympics has not been made, with negotiations continuing with the NHL Players' Association and International Ice Hockey Federation on all outstanding issues, including appropriate COVID-19 insurance for NHL players, according to the league.

kfiam640.iheart.com

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

