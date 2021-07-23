Kings To Open Season Oct. 14 Against Vegas at Staples Center
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Kings will open the 2021-22 season by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 14 at Staples Center, the NHL announced today. There will be a pause in the schedule from Feb. 7-22 to accommodate NHL player participation in the Winter Olympics. An agreement or decision on NHL player participation in the Beijing Olympics has not been made, with negotiations continuing with the NHL Players' Association and International Ice Hockey Federation on all outstanding issues, including appropriate COVID-19 insurance for NHL players, according to the league.kfiam640.iheart.com
