Twitch's gambling streams have become a big success for streamers like Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam, but not everyone is happy with the practice. During a recent stream, Imane "Pokimane" Anys called out the practice, and the fact that it's losing viewers a lot of money. These gambling streams are sponsored, which results in a lot of cash for Trainwreck and other streamers. Trainwreck claims that his on-stream losses are "a great example of why you shouldn’t gamble," but the fact of the matter is that those streams are clearly inspiring others to gamble and lose, a fact that Pokimane takes issue with.