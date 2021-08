With the no. 18 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg Jets have selected Chaz Lucius from the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) Chaz Lucius is an American centre who is a natural goal scorer in the offensive zone. The 6-foot, 18-year-old has a knack for scoring around the net — as proven by his 38 points in 25 games with the USNTDP Juniors and U.S. National U18 Team after missing the first half of the season with a lower-body injury. Although he does need work on his skating, he has all the potential to become an elite finisher in the NHL.