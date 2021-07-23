Show anti-vaxxers the political toll their decisions are creating | Letter

Hypocrisy is the practice of engaging in the same behavior or activity for which one criticizes another. There’s no better example than Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who was born in Cuba and fled to the U.S. with his family after the Cuban Revolution but now vehemently denies Cubans entrance to the United States. He has served notice to Cubans in every imaginable way that they will be turned back if they attempt entry.