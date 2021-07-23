Cancel
Northampton, PA

Show anti-vaxxers the political toll their decisions are creating | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
 10 days ago
What if the government reported COVID-19 deaths by political preference? What if the reporting included how many votes it would take to change a red swing area into a blue area and a solid red area into a competitive one? On a weekly basis, the reports could chart how the COVID-19 deaths were changing the political power equation. This might reverse the “incentive” of anti-vaxxers to weaponize the issue and protect us, sane voters.

Comments / 0

