Show anti-vaxxers the political toll their decisions are creating | Letter
What if the government reported COVID-19 deaths by political preference? What if the reporting included how many votes it would take to change a red swing area into a blue area and a solid red area into a competitive one? On a weekly basis, the reports could chart how the COVID-19 deaths were changing the political power equation. This might reverse the “incentive” of anti-vaxxers to weaponize the issue and protect us, sane voters.www.lehighvalleylive.com
