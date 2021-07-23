Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbondale, CO

Roses & Thorns (July 23, 2021)

Aspen Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThorns to the anglers who stubbornly fish well into the afternoon despite the high temperatures and the low water flows present on the Roaring Fork River. Our fishing friends tell us the trout need a break. Some guide services are knocking off by 2 p.m. for the benefit of the fish. But drive along Two Rivers Road below Basalt and on any given afternoon you will see five to 10 individuals or parties fishing as if there isn’t a care in the world. Who cares about the long-term health of the trout population as long as you get your selfie, right?

www.aspentimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Basalt, CO
City
Carbondale, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Snowmass, CO
Lifestyle
City
Snowmass, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Fish#Roses Thorns#Denali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy