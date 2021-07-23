Roses & Thorns (July 23, 2021)

Thorns to the anglers who stubbornly fish well into the afternoon despite the high temperatures and the low water flows present on the Roaring Fork River. Our fishing friends tell us the trout need a break. Some guide services are knocking off by 2 p.m. for the benefit of the fish. But drive along Two Rivers Road below Basalt and on any given afternoon you will see five to 10 individuals or parties fishing as if there isn’t a care in the world. Who cares about the long-term health of the trout population as long as you get your selfie, right?