The future of work for application development and delivery (AD&D) pros will have to change. Today, about 70% of the work is all about the development of glue code and wiring things together. From the UI front end to the back end of apps, as well as in the integration layer, there are lots of repetitive tasks, design patterns, and custom code written. And what's worse, many teams develop the same code over and over repetitively. The creative business logic often represents the smallest effort. This waste increases even more when you try to build new, creative, and differentiating custom software.