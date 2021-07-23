We Got Your Rewinds – Fish And Christine Radio on Demand (7-23-21)
It's been almost a month since we've done any Connie and Fish Rewinds (those are old clips of the show before Connie passed). And this weekend, Connie's husband Dan is doing a little memorial get together, so we decided to bring the segment back and play a couple of our favorite clips. Also on the show, Steve reviews "Old" and "Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins" in his movie reviews, we ask what games should be added to the Olympics, and we help a member of the Click of Six with her daughter's friend's potty mouth. All of that and much more on today's show!mix957gr.com
Comments / 0