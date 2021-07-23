We Got Your Rewinds – Fish And Christine Radio on Demand (7-23-21)

We learned on the show today that sometimes people just don't like you being happy. A member of the Click of Six sent us in a message asking how she should deal with coworkers telling her that she is being too happy. Seriously, multiple times a week she gets complaints about her "smiling too much" and "being too happy". She is a front desk worker, so that's kind of in her job description. What would you suggest to help her out? Also on the show, we asked you to share an "unwritten rule" for the Text Question of the Day, we learned about a prequel TV series planned for the movie Grease, and Fish tells us how his wife is a boat jinx. All of that and much more on today's show!