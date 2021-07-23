Cancel
We Got Your Rewinds – Fish And Christine Radio on Demand (7-23-21)

By Steven Bohner
Mix 95.7FM
 10 days ago

It's been almost a month since we've done any Connie and Fish Rewinds (those are old clips of the show before Connie passed). And this weekend, Connie's husband Dan is doing a little memorial get together, so we decided to bring the segment back and play a couple of our favorite clips. Also on the show, Steve reviews "Old" and "Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins" in his movie reviews, we ask what games should be added to the Olympics, and we help a member of the Click of Six with her daughter's friend's potty mouth. All of that and much more on today's show!

Grand Rapids, MI
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

