The International Peace Scholarship Fund provides scholarships for graduate study in North America to select women from countries outside of the United States and Canada. Timothy’s award will allow her to continue pursuing her studies at TWU and develop two projects that support underserved women in Kenya. “I assist women by raising funds that will allow them to grow small businesses, which will then become an ongoing source of income to pay for necessities like food and health care for their families,” Timothy said. She also recruits high school graduates who show academic promise and provides them with financial aid to attend college. The program has already placed eight girls in colleges across Kenya.