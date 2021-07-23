Cancel
Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM3 cost less than ever at Best Buy

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s sometimes easy to dismiss the previous generation of a product in favor of the latest version. In most cases, that’s smart to do, unless a deal is just too good to pass up. Case in point, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones that released in 2018 are down to their lowest price yet at Best Buy today and through Sunday. Originally $350 (but usually selling between $220-$270 most days), you can get them new in the black colorway for $170. Amazon was offering this price earlier today, but it appears to have sold out for the moment.

