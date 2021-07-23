Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM3 cost less than ever at Best Buy

I’ve never made it a secret that I hold the Vita in high regard. Not only did the system feature a slew of games from genres that I personally love, not the least to mention RPGs, but it was particularly a home for new Sony IPs. Some games like Gravity Rush and Tearaway eventually got representation on PlayStation 4, and many other games were multi-platform releases from the start, but others were left stranded on the little handheld that could. Sony’s Vita output was among some of the most creative games that the company put out last generation, and for many fans of Japan Studio – it was your last real chance to savor their output. There were some real gems in the Vita’s catalog, and it’d be a shame if some of them were forever lost to time.