Casimero To Rigondeaux: I Want A Fight; You Always Run & All The Fans Are Asleep

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Riel Casimero implored Guillermo Rigondeaux to “fight” him August 14. The trash-talking Filipino ripped Rigondeaux for running in previous fights during a virtual press conference Wednesday to promote their bantamweight championship match next month. Casimero commended the Cuban southpaw for again taking the fight from which Nonito Donaire withdrew, but he also joked that Rigondeaux’s fights tend to put people other than his opponents to sleep.

