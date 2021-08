Aussie Broadband reported its fourth quarter results on Monday, with revenue hitting AU$100 million. On the connections front, the company said it now sat at 4.9% of NBN market share. The telco said it reached almost 401,000 customers overall, an increase of 7.4% over 3 months, which consisted of 363,000 residential lines, 35,400 business connections, and 2,100 white label and wholesale lines. The company said it has also begun to break out white label and wholesale customers as it expected it to be a source of growth.