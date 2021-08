616 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Fred Warner has proven that he can do it all. That's why the San Francisco 49ers recently locked up their star linebacker to a massive contract extension, ensuring he remains with the team for years to come. Warner represents a change in the prototypical NFL linebacker. Athleticism and versatility have become more important than the massive linebackers who were once the prototype.