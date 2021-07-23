Cancel
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches man and woman arrested for possession of various narcotics

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a Task Force official, on 7/18/2021 at approximately 1751hrs, Deputies assigned the IMPACT team stopped a white BMW for expired tags. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputies identified the driver, Christian Collins, 30, of the 300 block of Blanchard Rd, and the front seat passenger, Anna Faust, 33, of the 300 block of St. Maurice Lane, and her two children in the back seat. During the traffic stop investigation, deputies advised that they gathered an odor of marijuana coming from the inside the vehicle.

