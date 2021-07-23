Natchitoches man and woman arrested for possession of various narcotics

According to a Task Force official, on 7/18/2021 at approximately 1751hrs, Deputies assigned the IMPACT team stopped a white BMW for expired tags. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputies identified the driver, Christian Collins, 30, of the 300 block of Blanchard Rd, and the front seat passenger, Anna Faust, 33, of the 300 block of St. Maurice Lane, and her two children in the back seat. During the traffic stop investigation, deputies advised that they gathered an odor of marijuana coming from the inside the vehicle.