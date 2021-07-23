Auburn school board: We're committed to earning community trust
The mission of the Auburn Enlarged City School District is to develop citizens that are capable of meeting the challenges of their future by providing equitable, fiscally sound educational opportunities necessary to develop confident life-long learners. The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education acknowledges that we are not able to meet this mission without the trust and support of our community. We need to be all in for Auburn.auburnpub.com
Comments / 0