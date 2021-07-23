Cancel
Warzone loadout bug drops multiple weapon duplicates

By Lauren Sayles
pcinvasion.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four Reloaded update rolled out some new content, bugs have taken the spotlight. Verdansk ’84 has experienced some new and old bugs involving the gulag, the return of the invisibility glitch, and more. In fact, yet another bug has recently appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone. The bug involves loadouts, which are one of the most important aspects of Warzone. With that being said, it is thankfully not a game breaking bug, but it is rather unusual.

