Warzone loadout bug drops multiple weapon duplicates

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four Reloaded update rolled out new content into the battle royale. At the same time, the update shook up the meta by making adjustments across several weapon classes. One aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone that has not changed is the amount of bugs that players are encountering. The update prompted the return of some old bugs such as the invisibility bug. Now, it appears that there is a new bug in town that is ruining Warzone matches by not allowing you to shoot through seemingly open railings.