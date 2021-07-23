Cancel
Worldbuilding: Architecture from Comics

ArchDaily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, worldbuilding is an important part of creative thinking in a wide array of activites. From successful film franchises, to video games, and to comics, worldbuilding is what draws in audiences and allows multi-part productions to cohere around a shared setting. Of course, architecture factors into this too, it is the creative and technical discipline concerned with building the world, after all. This video breaks down how worldbuilding applies to architecture and focuses on comics as a case study to explore the opportunities in its consideration. Lastly, the video includes an interview with the designer of the exhibition ‘Chicago Comics’ currently on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Thomas Kelley discusses how worldbuilding factored into the relationship between architecture and comics in the design of the show with regards to scale, entry sequences, and color.

www.archdaily.com

DesignArchDaily

More from the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale Exhibitions

The 17th Venice Architecture Biennale invited architects to ponder the question “How will we live together”, eliciting various answers and interpretations. The International Exhibition unfolding in Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Maghera presents 113 participants in the competition, coming from 46 countries, whose contributions are organized into five scales: Among Diverse Beings, As New Households, As Emerging Communities, Across Borders, and As One Planet. The following participants explore a variety of subjects, prompting a holistic re-evaluation of the collective in relationship with issues ranging from the urban and natural environment to climate action or the relationship with other species.
Chicago, ILArchDaily

Chicago Architecture Biennial To Run From September 17 until December 18

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced the cultural partners, which will be presenting programming in the form of lectures, panels, workshops or performances within this year's edition. SOM, Studio Gang, the Museum Of Contemporary Art are some of the over 100 museums, architecture studios and community organizations involved in the event. The 2021 edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial will take place from September 17 until December 18 across various sites throughout the city. The Available City intends to highlight the potential of vacant urban areas as collective spaces through interventions developed in close collaboration with the local community.
New York City, NYHyperallergic

An Asian Artist’s Isolation in New York

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». I first met Yuri Yuan in June 2018 at the opening of Alex Katz–Grass and Trees at Gray Warehouse in Chicago. I was there because I had written the catalogue essay and was invited to be in a conversation with Ivy Wilson about the work. The next time I talked to Yuan was this past spring on Zoom; she was one of a small group of MFA students at Columbia whose work I had been invited to critique. During our meeting, she told me she was going to have a gallery show of her paintings and I said I would go. This past week I went to see her debut exhibition, Yuri Yuan: River Flows in You at Alexander Berggruen (July 21–August 31, 2021).
DesignArchDaily

Architects Michael Green and Natalie Telewiak On The Architecture of Healing

In a Design and the City episode - a podcast by reSITE on how to make cities more liveable - Vancouver-based architects Michael Green and Natalie Telewiak advocate for more sustainable building on Earth, with a special mention for one of their preferred materials - wood. The interview sees the two architects balance the benefits and disadvantages of mass timber construction, which they are a strong proponent of as evidenced by their project T3, a LEED Gold Certified, seven-story timber office building in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
New York City, NYartefuse.com

Pope.L: Notations, Holes and Humour at Modern Art Bury Street, London

Pope.L’s exhibition with Modern Art centers on his ongoing project, Skin Set, a constantly growing and shifting group of text-inflected works across many media that consider the construction of language, identity and stereotype as notation, hole and frequently absurdity and humour. The show, installed on both floors of the gallery, contains video, silkscreen, assemblage, floor pieces and paintings made between 2015 and 2021. On view are several medicine cabinets originally shown at the University of Chicago’s Neubauer Collegium earlier this year. Each cabinet contains a plexiglass-encased painting illuminated by led light. The incongruity of the cabinets, their altar-like aspect and the frame-within-a-frame-within-a-frame mode create a curious preciousness that is called into question by the text inscribed on the paintings, such as ​‘Violet People Are Plusher.’ The medicine cabinet works share the walls with assemblages on panel, whose paper surfaces are scraped, inscribed, sliced, decorated and punctured creating the experience of painting as a page-space that is simultaneously coming together and coming apart. Despite medicine cabinet ​‘caves’, punctured surfaces, altar-light, bits of letters pushed to the margins of the canvas, the usage of text is insistently present in these works. Circa (2015) is a group of twenty-four oil on linen paintings, each containing the word ​‘fuchsia,’ which is usually misspelled, painted in bright pink and paired with another word with which it rhymes, such as: abracadabra, diarrhoea, or bwana, among others. Here, legibility is undercut by scratches, crumples, gouges and smudges staging a space of writing not just as an act of communication but also one of visual glossolalia, a space somewhere between physical colour, the actual colour of a word, the word itself, the word used to describe the word and something different altogether. Visitors might notice that one of the 24 paintings has yet to be hung on its cleat. The eminent painting will change throughout the run of the show at the behest of the artist.
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten homes with interiors designed to showcase art

For our next lookbook, we have selected 10 interiors from the Dezeen archive that have been designed to show off the owners' art collections. The homes were designed for art collectors, professionals and enthusiasts to showcase their art collections. Each one has a distinct style, with some boasting minimal gallery-like...
Visual Artartsy.net

Why Contemporary Artists Are Embracing Spirituality in Their Work

In recent years, we’ve witnessed renewed momentum surrounding spirituality in the art world. At museums, late artists who dove deeply into mysticism and religion are gaining posthumous attention. Perhaps the most famous example of this is. Hilma af Klint. , the 20th-century Swedish artist whose enthralling 2018–19 exhibition at the...
Visual Artboothbayregister.com

Color and contrast with Susan Porter

Susan Porter is drawn to the details, whether it’s a shaded building, a fabric fold, or a funky storefront. The color and shadows, the light and the dark, inspire her. “I’m really attracted to the relationship of colors with each other. They can react. One color can vibrate against another color, so it’s really interesting to see the colors juxtapose with each other,” said Porter. “No matter how hard I try, I always end up doing something with color and contrast in it.”
MoviesSFGate

From 'The Walking Dead' to 'Star Trek,' the Buzziest Panels for Comic-Con 'At Home'

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con — the largest fan gathering in North America — has been forced by the pandemic to hold its annual convention as a virtual event. Last year’s Comic-Con@Home was a valiant effort to keep the 51-year tradition alive, but without marquee draws such as Marvel Studios and DC Films, it barely made a blip in terms of social media impact.
Interior Designmountainliving.com

What is Contextual Architecture?

Contextual architecture refers to architecture that reflects the forms, details, and regional qualities of a building’s surrounding landscape. It means relying on that setting to create a home that fits into its environment, not building something that contrasts and feels out of place. For example, in an urban setting with...
Wichita Falls, TXtexomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls Comic Con draws comic fans, artists from all over country

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday was the second day for lovers of animation, adventure and comics to attend the Wichita Falls Comic Con event at the MPEC. Organizers for the event said they enjoy putting events like this together for Wichita Falls. They look forward to seeing the fans come out every time, and today was no different.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Deana Lawson’s Sublime Visions of Black Communion

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In thermodynamics, entropy measures degrees of randomness as energy transforms into its various stages. Contrarily, centropy is defined by a mutation towards order. In cosmology, we might apply these concepts to distinguish between those facets of life that can be explained through reason and those that remain opaque, left up to spiritual questioning. In Centropy, her solo exhibition at the Guggenheim, artist Deana Lawson, the 2020 winner of the museum’s prestigious Hugo Boss Prize, collapses this divide between the tangible and intangible. Portals to the otherworldly, Lawson’s grand-scale, carefully staged photographs capture sublime moments of communion, often in interior spaces, that reveal the divine in the secular.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Return Of Blacksad From Europe Comics And Dark Horse

I was just commenting how much I enjoyed the recent release of Bryan Talbot's Grandville: Integrale, when we get word of its greatest influence Blacksad returning for a new volume from Europe Comics and Dark Horse Comics. Blacksad is a noir comic created by Spanish authors Juan Díaz Canales and...
Comicstribuneledgernews.com

Captain Comics: Highlights from this year's Comic-Con@Home

The world-famous Comic-Con International: San Diego took place last weekend. You can be forgiven if you didn’t notice. The venerable SDCC, once home to the biggest comics, movie and TV news on the planet, was attended only virtually on July 22-25. The ultra celebration of geekdom, nerdery and genre love, which used to consistently draw 100,000 or better every year, had a population of zero. For the second year in a row.
Entertainmentworldarchitecture.org

A4TC - Architecture Thesis Competition

The first edition of Archiol’s Architecture Thesis Competition. Architecture thesis, the ultimate yet the preliminary test of the student being molded as an architect, the initial years that contribute into forging a designer that eventually formulates a collaboration of all the wisdom accumulated over the academic years, the inventive years which birth the composition of the incomprehensible ideas, known as thesis.

