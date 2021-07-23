Marlboro 9U squad advances to Cal Ripken Baseball World Series

MARLBORO – Dave Gagliano has watched the 12 players on his Marlboro 9U baseball team build their baseball skills on the diamond over the past three years. Gagliano, who also serves as the vice president of travel league operations for the Marlboro Youth Baseball and Softball Association (MYBSA), was beaming with excitement on July 19 in Upper Allen, Pa., when he saw his squad make history during the finals of the Cal Ripken Baseball Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament.