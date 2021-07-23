Cancel
Tampa, FL

Heat index may hit 106 today with higher than normal temps and humidity

By Matt Cohen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
The National Weather Service office for Tampa Bay shows high temperatures today, as well as chances for rain this afternoon and this evening. [ National Weather Service ]

Higher than normal temperatures and humidity will combine for a heat index as high as a scorching 106 degrees today.

The most miserable moments will come this afternoon, as they did Thursday, said Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Juli Marquez. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s with the heat index 100 to 106.

“It’s summer, we expect it to be hot and humid,” Marquez said.

But unlike Thursday, Marquez expects to see the cooling effect of thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening today.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin says temperatures in Tampa will hit 93 today with a 30 percent chance of rain during the day and 60 percent tonight.

It’s best to stay inside if possible, but if you can’t because of work, take air conditioning or shade breaks, wear light colors and drink plenty of water, Marquez advised.

