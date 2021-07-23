Cancel
Clemson, SC

Getting to Know D.J.: 5 Things Learned about Uiagalelei at ACC Kickoff

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 10 days ago

D.J. Uiagalelei had no deer in the headlights look Thursday.

The Clemson quarterback didn't carry himself like a young player who's made just two career starts. The moment wasn't too big and the questions weren't difficult. Uiagalelei handled being in the spotlight at ACC Kickoff like a seasoned veteran.

But if you told that to head coach Dabo Swinney, he never would've expected anything else out of his sophomore sensation. The California kid displayed a laid-back and humble attitude that his coaches and teammates have talked about since last year.

Still, it was the first time local, regional and national media got a chance to really get to know the tall, solidly-built signal-caller, and Uiagalelei, who's +1100 to win the Heisman Trophy according to FanDuel, didn't disappoint. Here are five things we learned about him during his first in-person, Zoom-less session with reporters since his college career began:

1. Newly-licensed driver

Believe it or not, the 20-year-old didn't come to Clemson with a driver's license. He didn't have one during his freshman year either. In fact, he just became a licensed driver last month when he was home in California.

Uiagalelei said he had his mom drive him around as a teenager, but there was an obvious need to get around campus now that he's far from home.

2. What's the worry?

Question after question, the Clemson QB was unflappable. Season opener against Georgia under the bright lights Sept. 4? No problem. Dealing with name, image and likeness and how it might affect his relationship with teammates? No worries there. Taking over for Trevor Lawrence, one the most talented QBs Clemson's ever had? Uigalelei's fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHrYm_0b5ihvAO00

But when asked what actually does give him anxiety, we found his weakness: homework. To be fair, nobody LIKES homework, at least they shouldn't so he gets a pass for being human.

3. No new taxes

Uiagalelei didn't grow up with a favorite NFL team. He was more of a college guy. But he's already picked out his next destination.

"The team I want to go to is whatever team doesn’t have state taxes,” Uiagalelei said.

Smart man. He did say he's always like the Raiders, and Las Vegas meets his tax requirements and is three hours away from his hometown, so he'd like to end up there, Uiagalelei said.

4. "Big Cinco" chain

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Uiagalelei already stands out in a crowd, but the bling around his neck shines right as well. He goes by "Big Cinco," a nickname that will certainly enhance his brand in this new era of NIL. He's already got a deal with Bojangles, so he'll probably end up having his own combo or something.

But the necklace can be a marketing tool as well, and it's something he had specially made by a jeweler from the West Coast.

5. Horticulture shock

Uiagalelei said it took some adjustments when he moved from the West Coast and the crowded Los Angeles area to the small college town of Clemson. There were culture shocks for sure.

However, there was one major difference that he couldn't get past: the trees. Uiagalelei said they were everywhere, big green ones. He doesn't have that where he lives in California, so getting used to the landscape of South Carolina took some time for him.

