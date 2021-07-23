Very warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A nice start to our Friday morning, temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s with no rain to worry about for the start of the day. This afternoon we could see an isolated shower or storm, but most will stay dry. The heat index will be very high so stay hydrated. Heading into the weekend shower and storm chances Saturday but Sunday and Monday look to be our driest days we have seen in a while. Rain chances return as we head into the rest of the work week.