Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Very warm this afternoon

By Amber Kulick
wtvy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS – A nice start to our Friday morning, temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s with no rain to worry about for the start of the day. This afternoon we could see an isolated shower or storm, but most will stay dry. The heat index will be very high so stay hydrated. Heading into the weekend shower and storm chances Saturday but Sunday and Monday look to be our driest days we have seen in a while. Rain chances return as we head into the rest of the work week.

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Coastal#Weather Team On Social#News 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwtvy.com

Rainy Monday Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture is on the way for the first part of the week, leading to showers and thunderstorms Monday. Look for some heavy downpours during the PM hours, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible again Tuesday and Wednesday before we turn drier. Temperatures will ease over the days ahead.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Warm temperatures to start the week

–Temperatures for Paso Robles for beginning and mid week will be warm, with the possibility of triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday, but by the end of the week, it should cool to the upper low 90s and 80s. No rain is in the forecast this week, and clear skies are expected all week long.
New York City, NYnycweathernow.com

NYC Pleasant Day Today Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. We have another winner of a day here today and a decent stretch overall before very warm weather returns this weekend. That will be the start of a potentially hot stretch, but that’ll all hang on cloud cover and moisture that’ll be pumped in from the SSW.
EnvironmentWLUC

Slowly warming back to summer

High pressure across the area will keep mostly sunny skies for another day. Tomorrow though lake breezes develop triggering afternoon thundershowers in the central U.P. Temperatures will gradually increase as a zonal west to east upper-level wind flow moves in. Today: Morning patchy fog with mostly sunny skies and mild...
Environmentkion546.com

Lots Of Sunshine & Slightly Warm

High pressure builds in which will warm things up for inland areas. The marine layer keeping things pleasant on the coast, though there will be more afternoon sunshine!. Monday: Early morning and evening clouds, with an afternoon full-on sunshine blast. A bit breezy in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the 60s-70s on the coast with 80s-90s inland.
Environmentwtvy.com

Showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Quiet to start the morning but showers and storms will start to move in later this afternoon, temperatures will top out around 90 degrees today. We do cool off a little by tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances stick around all week but Thursday and Friday look to be the driest days, by then the afternoon highs will be back up to around 90 degrees so overall not a bad looking week.
Environmentwfxd.com

Slowly warming back to summer

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. High pressure across the area will keep mostly sunny skies for another day. Tomorrow though lake breezes develop triggering afternoon thundershowers in the central U.P. Temperatures will gradually increase as a zonal west to east upper-level wind flow moves in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy