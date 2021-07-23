Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Essy’s “So Far” Is Constellated with Starry Pining

By Austin Nguyen
PopMatters
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe night feels vast in Essy’s hands. On her latest single, “So Far”, the Nashville-based singer (born Rachel Braig) captures the glimmering emptiness and infinite abandon of a moonlit city drive in miniature. Words hurtle themselves down in echoes as if in a freeway tunnel, synths light up in a brief flash of an arpeggiated skyline, and the bass slicks itself across the bottom of the mix like liqueur spilled on wood. “So far, I’m so good at missing you,” she yearns to the night sky as if she were seeing her ex-lover’s face in passing freeway street lights. It’s not an unfamiliar scene, but Braig turns the script into her own vision of self-loathing and regret: “I wish I could change my heart / Turn it off and press restart.”

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
Musicallkpop.com

All of Red Velvet's comeback spoilers so far!

Red Velvet's long-awaited comeback is finally around the corner!. You can imagine just how eager fans are to see the lovely ladies returning with new music for the first time in approximately a year and 8 months. Previously, SM Entertainment confirmed that Red Velvet would be returning as a 5-member group in August of 2021.
MusicStereogum

Oberhofer – “What Does It Mean To Me?”

It’s been about six years since indie-popper Brad Oberhofer, currently based in LA, released his ambitious Chronovision album, and he’s mostly been quiet since then. Instead of making his own music, Oberhofer has made music for soundtracks, and he’s played on records from people like Katy Perry and Moses Sumney. Recently, Oberhofer co-wrote Rostam’s recent single “4Runner,” for instance, and now he’s back with a new standalone single of his own.
MusicNME

Metallica share new version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ from ‘Jungle Cruise’

A brand new version of Metallica‘s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ is featured twice in new Disney film Jungle Cruise. An official statement from the band discussing the “reimagined” 1992 classic reads: “It was an honour to work with renowned, legendary composer James Newton Howard as we reimagined the song by performing his arrangement and creating a rendition we like to think is fit for an excursion through the Amazon.
MusicPopMatters

Revisit Jazz Bassist Henry Franklin’s 1974 LP ‘The Skipper at Home’

If you’re looking at the cover photo of Henry Franklin’s The Skipper at Home, and thinking “Damn, that’s a lot of people”, there’s a good reason for that. Apart from the bass-plucking band leader, 12 musicians are pulling together to make this music happen. Why you may ask, does Franklin need four vocalists and two pianists (one of whom doubles up on flute) when most double bassists can take care of business with a quintet at most?
Rock MusicPopMatters

The Awakening Released Two ’70s LPs and ‘Mirage’ Is Their Best

The Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) that sprung from Chicago in the ’60s created quite the ripple effect through the pond of modern jazz. The most prominent of these movement members were Henry Threadgill and his band Air, Roscoe Mitchell and his band Art Ensemble of Chicago, and AACM founder Muhal Richard Abrams. Of course, there were smaller ripples that, through no lack of effort on their part, didn’t draw as much attention. Trumpeter Frank Gordon, who teamed up with keyboardist Ken Chaney to co-lead the band known as The Awakening, was just one among the overlooked but highly talented musicians.
MusicMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Jamila Woods, Syd, Kyle, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
Musicwunc.org

Jazz Night's Favorite Grooves Of 2021, So Far

This year, following such static period of life for everyone, the Jazz Night team's ears were craving music that could make us groove, sway and (cautiously) celebrate. In other words, tunes that made us yearn for the deeply social origins of jazz itself. The playlist below includes work from Roy...
MusicPopMatters

Alice in Chains’ ‘MTV Unplugged’ Is a Grunge Staple and a Series Standout

“I would have to say that this is the best show we’ve done in three years,” Alice in Chains’ Layne Staley announces during the band’s MTV Unplugged performance, recorded on 10 April 1996, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Majestic Theatre in New York. MTV aired the show on 28 May, and the live album version was released by Columbia Records on 30 July, eventually going platinum in the US. One of Staley’s bandmates, it’s unclear who—responds, “Layne, it’s…the only one. It’s the only one we’ve done in three years.” Staley laughs and says, “Well, it’s still the best.”
Musicmetalinsider.net

Slipknot remember Joey Jordison with new tribute video

Slipknot have shared a tribute video to their late former drummer Joey Jordison, who died on July 26th. “Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey.”
California StateJamBase

Greensky Bluegrass Debuts New Song ‘Monument’ In California

Greensky Bluegrass debuted a new original song entitled “Monument,” as part of their performance yesterday at Roaring Camp Meadows in Felton, California. Mandolinist Paul Hoffman sang lead on the newest addition to the band’s songbook. Dobro player Anders Beck introduced the song, noting that he recently “read on the internet”...
Musicnowdecatur.com

Blake Shelton Marks 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Amazon Original

Blake Shelton is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which was originally released on July 31, 2001. To commemorate the milestone, Blake has teamed up with Amazon Music to release a special acoustic Amazon Original of his first-ever radio single, “Austin.”. Blake told People, “Man – twenty...
Posted by
Pitchfork

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas”

Miley Cyrus delivered a cover of Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” during a show at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas on July 4, as Stereogum points out. The singer, who’s previously covered songs like Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and Hole’s “Doll Parts” during performances, introduced her take on Cocteau Twins’ 1990 dream pop classic by saying, “I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows—but you will know it after tonight.” Watch that below.
MusicMic

Miley Cyrus turns Party In The USA into a #FreeBritney anthem

If there are two artists who have flipped the child star trope on its head to become musical icons and lasting contributors to our culture, it's Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. So leave it to Miley to take the celebrity involvement in the #FreeBritney movement to the next level, turning her impossibly catchy, lasting hit "Party In The USA" into a free Britney anthem. Where other celebrities have posted gushy supportive captions to their social media, the ever subversive and re-inventing Miley went a step further.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
MusicCosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus just showed off her real skin texture in a no-makeup sunbathing selfie

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us no end with her recent transformations, proving that nothing is off limits when it comes to the mullet-loving wild child of music. So, while we're busy getting our half-head of highlights and trim (no split ends for us!) Miley has been rocking (literally) a different 'do almost daily - matching her makeup to her mohawk for the full-package aesthetic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy