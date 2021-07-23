Cancel
Markets quiet, gold, silver and platinum churn

By Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz
kitco.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we continue to be short gold and silver, there are concerns with the churning markets. When markets start to consolidate, they are indicating there is a much bigger move on the horizon. The trend is lower, and the move could certainly be down, but the picture is not as clear.

