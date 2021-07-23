FlexiSpot E1L review: An L-shaped standing desk that's great for your corner

Brainwavz Hengja Desk Headphone Stand Hanger Mount. You don’t park a Porsche on the lawn, you don’t keep a Tom Ford suit in a gym bag, and you shouldn’t place headphones on your desk like a half-empty bag of Doritos. The best headphone stands not only give your hi-fi cans a safe place to rest comfortably, they also add instant style and luxury to even the most ordinary desks. Some stands are gorgeous wooden statues. Some headphone hooks are designed for tight spaces, and others are equipped with USB ports and audio jacks, becoming a convenient hub for all of your office equipment. Whether you use headphones for games, conference calls, live streaming, home studio recording, or just to tune out the world while you work, the best headphone stand makes life easier. Of all the cool desk accessories, it’s a must-have for modern workspaces.