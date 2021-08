The Newcastle girls basketball team had an interesting 3A East regional tournament and needed everything they could get to edge Buffalo in the first round and punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Dogies ended up being the #3 seed out of that regional and drew Lander in the quarterfinal round of the state tourney in Casper. Lander came out on top in that game 40-36 as Newcastle shot 26% from the field. They were led in scoring by their offensive machine, Jaylen Ostenson who had 16 points and 7 rebounds. Shelby Tidyman, Mercedes Voelker, and Mackenzie Conzelman each had 6 points.