Barnstable County, MA

That Girl In The Morning Chats With Frankie Ballard on Cape Country 104

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a fair in the air… Or maybe that’s just the sound of a great live concert! Cape Country 104 is thrilled to welcome country singer, Frankie Ballard to the Barnstable County Fair on Saturday July 24th! That Girl In The Morning (Cat Wilson) had a chance to chat with Frankie Ballard about his upcoming show on Cape Cod. From Fried Dough to Baseball to all the FANS, Frankie Ballard is excited to be here!!

