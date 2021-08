My key piece of advice to folks seeking to make their way as entrepreneurs is to focus much less on their IQ, and much more on their EQ, or emotional quotient. It's clear that the way we talk about so-called soft skills is in sore need of a reboot. We often give emotional intelligence, empathy, creativity, and other capabilities short shrift, instead playing up our certifications or training in the latest tools and technologies. But tech will always evolve and there will always be new tools to gain mastery of.